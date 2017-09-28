Play

Buchholz (forearm) said he expects to be ready to pitch in spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Buchholz, who is a free agent after the season, will start a throwing program in October. He has been sidelined since April after having surgery to repair a partial tear in the right flexor pronator mass of his right elbow.

