Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Expects to be ready for spring training
Buchholz (forearm) said he expects to be ready to pitch in spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Buchholz, who is a free agent after the season, will start a throwing program in October. He has been sidelined since April after having surgery to repair a partial tear in the right flexor pronator mass of his right elbow.
