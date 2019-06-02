Phillies' Cole Irvin: Allows two runs in bulk relief
Irvin pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk and striking out five batters in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Irvin was on the hook for the loss until Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the eighth inning tied the game at 3-3. Irvin has a 5.48 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 21.1 innings this season. It's unclear if Zach Eflin (back) will make his next projected start Friday versus the Reds -- if Eflin is unable to go, the rookie Irvin may be given the nod in his place.
