Phillies' Cole Irvin: Back in majors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Irvin was recalled from the Phillies' alternate training site prior to Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
The 6-foot-4 southpaw has given up four runs while striking out one in two innings in the majors this season. He will work in low-leverage spots going forward.
