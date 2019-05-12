Phillies' Cole Irvin: Called up ahead of start
The Phillies selected Irvin's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Kansas City, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Irvin will be making his MLB debut as a replacement in the rotation for the injured Vince Velasquez (forearm). Velasquez believes he'll only be forced to miss one start due to the injury, but Irvin could have a legitimate case for sticking in the rotation over Velasquez if he turns in an impressive outing against the Royals. Over six turns at Triple-A this season, Irvin has posted a shiny 2.25 ERA, though it has been supported by a weak 23:8 K:BB and 1.22 WHIP in 36 innings.
