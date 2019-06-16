Irvin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Irvin is set to work as the primary pitcher Sunday behind opener Vince Velasquez versus the Braves. The 25-year-old has a 5.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 21.1 innings with the Phillies this season.

