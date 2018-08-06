Phillies' Cole Irvin: Carving up competition at Triple-A
Irvin has posted a 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 110:28 K:BB across 130 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.
Based on his dazzling performance at Triple-A this season, the 6-foot-4 southpaw seems to be ready for a taste of the majors, but that's uncertain to come in 2018 while he doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster. Unless injuries thin the Phillies' rotation ranks, it's expected that Irvin will continue to make regular turns in the International League, where his ERA ranks as the fourth-best mark on the circuit among qualified starters.
