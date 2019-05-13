Phillies' Cole Irvin: Earns another start
Irvin will make his second career start Friday against the Rockies, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Irvin looked quite good in his MLB debut, scattering five hits over seven innings and allowing just one run Sunday against the Royals. He'll get at least one more chance, though Vince Velasquez isn't supposed to miss much more time with his forearm injury and Nick Pivetta is turning things around with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so he may have to pitch quite well to stick around in the rotation past Friday's outing.
