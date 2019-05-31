Phillies' Cole Irvin: Gets another shot to start
Irvin was recalled by the Phillies on Friday and will start Saturday against the Dodgers.
Irvin had two good starts and one poor one during his previous stay on the big-league roster, posting a 5.60 ERA. He'll get at least one more shot with Zach Eflin heading to the injured list with mid-back tightness. It's not yet clear if Eflin is expected to return after the minimum 10 days or if Irvin will have a chance to stick around. The young lefty's promotion is significant in that it indicates he's now ahead of Vince Velasquez in the pecking order, as Velasquez was passed over for a spot start despite not pitching since Sunday.
