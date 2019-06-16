Irvin gave up six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four through 3.2 innings of relief work and did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Braves on Sunday.

After Vince Velasquez gave up four runs through 2.1 innings as an opener, Irvin quickly gave up a two-run home run to Josh Donaldson and things did not get much better for the left-hander. The results have not been there for Irvin as he has a 6.84 ERA and a 7.9 K/9 through four appearances this season.