Irvin (2-1) gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six through 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Phillies gave Irvin an early 3-0 lead before the wheels came off as he gave up a three-run shot by Anthony Rizzo and later surrendered a grand slam by Albert Almora. He did register nine swinging strikes but allowed far too many baserunners to be successful. The 25-year-old has a 2-1 record with a 5.60 ERA and 13:5 K:BB through three starts this season. Irvin will make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals.