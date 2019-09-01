The Phillies recalled Irvin from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

He'll give the Phillies an additional long-relief arm in September but will likely see the bulk of his appearances limited to mop-up situations. Irvin previously made eight appearances (three starts) for the Phillies earlier this season, submitting a 7.98 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 29.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories