The Phillies recalled Irvin from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Dodgers.

Irvin and Fernando Salas were summoned from the minors to provide fresh arms out of the bullpen after the Phillies needed five relievers to cover the final 6.2 innings of Wednesday's 7-2 loss. The Phillies are still intent on developing Irvin as a starter, so expect him to return to the Triple-A rotation in a few days once Philadelphia's other bullpen arms are sufficiently rested.

More News
Our Latest Stories