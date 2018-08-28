Irvin was named the International League's Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

Irvin doesn't have all that much prospect pedigree, but he's posted excellent numbers throughout the season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, recording a 2.67 ERA over 155.1 innings. Scouting reports have him as a back of the rotation, command-driven lefty, as he lacks velocity and has no plus secondary pitches. The 24-year-old figured out how to retire Triple-A hitters despite those limitations, however, helped in large part by a low 5.5 percent walk rate. He's not on the Phillies' 40-man roster, so a September callup appears unlikely, but he could be given a look at some point next season.