Irvin was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, The Morning Call reports.

Irvin made two starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the week, winning both and allowing just one earned run on seven hits and three walks over 14 innings, striking out 13. The lefty was a fifth-round pick back in 2016 and has steadily risen up the minor-league ranks without generating too much buzz. He has a ceiling as a back-end starter, with decent command but a slow fastball (mostly in the high 80s) and no particularly noteworthy secondaries. As a southpaw in Triple-A, though, he's never far from a promotion to a bullpen role, especially for a Phillies team that has only one reliable lefty in Adam Morgan.