Phillies' Cole Irvin: Named pitcher of the week
Irvin was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, The Morning Call reports.
Irvin made two starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the week, winning both and allowing just one earned run on seven hits and three walks over 14 innings, striking out 13. The lefty was a fifth-round pick back in 2016 and has steadily risen up the minor-league ranks without generating too much buzz. He has a ceiling as a back-end starter, with decent command but a slow fastball (mostly in the high 80s) and no particularly noteworthy secondaries. As a southpaw in Triple-A, though, he's never far from a promotion to a bullpen role, especially for a Phillies team that has only one reliable lefty in Adam Morgan.
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...