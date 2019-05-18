Phillies' Cole Irvin: Notches second win
Irvin (2-0) picked up the win after surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings Friday night against the Rockies.
Irvin earned himself another start after turning in a stellar outing Sunday, and although he struggled at times Friday night, he managed to come away with the victory. The southpaw allowed a run in the second and third innings before giving up a two-run homer in the sixth. It's unclear whether Irvin will remain in the starting rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: Earns another start•
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: Tosses gem in MLB debut•
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: Called up ahead of start•
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: On bump for exhibition opener•
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: Named International League Pitcher of the Year•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...