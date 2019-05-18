Irvin (2-0) picked up the win after surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings Friday night against the Rockies.

Irvin earned himself another start after turning in a stellar outing Sunday, and although he struggled at times Friday night, he managed to come away with the victory. The southpaw allowed a run in the second and third innings before giving up a two-run homer in the sixth. It's unclear whether Irvin will remain in the starting rotation moving forward.