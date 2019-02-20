Irvin will receive the start in the Phillies' Grapefruit League opener Friday versus the Rays, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies plan to lean on a slew of young arms in the early stages of spring training, with Irvin kicking off the exhibition slate following a spectacular 2018 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He turned in a 2.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 131:35 K:BB in 161.1 innings, taking home International League Pitcher of the Year honors in the process. Irvin isn't considered a serious candidate for either of the final two spots in the Philadelphia rotation and should begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A.