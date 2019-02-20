Phillies' Cole Irvin: On bump for exhibition opener
Irvin will receive the start in the Phillies' Grapefruit League opener Friday versus the Rays, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The Phillies plan to lean on a slew of young arms in the early stages of spring training, with Irvin kicking off the exhibition slate following a spectacular 2018 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He turned in a 2.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 131:35 K:BB in 161.1 innings, taking home International League Pitcher of the Year honors in the process. Irvin isn't considered a serious candidate for either of the final two spots in the Philadelphia rotation and should begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A.
