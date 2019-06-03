Irvin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Irvin was called up to pitch in long relief behind an opener Saturday against the Dodgers and didn't particularly impress, allowing a pair of runs in 3.2 innings. His ERA sits at 5.48 through 21.1 frames in his rookie campaign. His demotion likely indicates that Zach Eflin (back) will be ready to return from the injured list Friday against the Reds. Reliever Austin Davis was recalled to take his place on the roster.

