Phillies' Cole Irvin: Sent to minors
The Phillies optioned Irvin to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Irvin began his MLB career with impressive showings against the Royals and Rockies, but he face planted Wednesday in Chicago, giving up seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs. The demotion doesn't necessarily mean that Irvin is officially out of the rotation, as the Phillies may have just wanted to have a fresh arm on hand out of the bullpen with a fifth starter not needed again until June 1. However, since Irvin wouldn't be eligible to return until June 2 barring the Phillies moving a player to their injured list, the team will require a replacement spot starter next week.
