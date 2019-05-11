Irvin will be called up Sunday to make his big-league debut against the Royals, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vince Velasquez landed on the injured list with a right forearm strain, so Irvin could have the opportunity to stick around for more than just one start should he impress Sunday. Irvin was never a particularly highly-rated prospect but saw his stock rise after recording a 2.57 ERA for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. His 5.5 percent walk rate in 31 starts and one relief appearance at that level is quite strong, but his modest 19.5 strikeout rate limits his upside.