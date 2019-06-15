Irvin will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to pitch Sunday versus the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler neglected to say whether Irvin would work as a traditional starter or follow an opener, but he's set to see the bulk of the innings Sunday regardless. The 25-year-old allowed one run over seven innings during his first major-league outing of the season, but since that start has a 7.53 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 14.1 innings.