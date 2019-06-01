Irvin won't start Saturday against the Dodgers as expected but will be available in relief following opener Jose Alvarez, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Irvin threw three innings in a minor-league start on Wednesday, so he wasn't going to be available for a full start Saturday. Vince Velasquez is also available to throw several innings in relief, so there's no guarantee Irvin pitches enough innings to be fantasy relevant (or even pitches at all). The Phillies' likely plan is to open with the lefty Alvarez, switch to the righty Velasquez and then switch back to another lefty in Irvin, with neither Velasquez nor Irvin pitching more than three innings.