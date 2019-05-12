Phillies' Cole Irvin: Tosses gem in MLB debut
Irvin (1-0) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings Sunday in a win over the Royals.
Irvin was stellar on the mound in his debut, allowing the only run of the contest in the third inning on a single to left field. He was also able to pound the strike zone, hurling 64 of 93 pitches for strikes. Vince Velasquez (forearm) is only expected to miss one start, though Irvin has certainly made a case to remain in the rotation.
