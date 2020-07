Irvin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and will be part of the Phillies' Opening Day roster.

Irvin started three games for the Phillies last year and was almost exclusively a starter in the minors, but he's likely to fill a bullpen role in Philadelphia this year. That role is unlikely to be a particularly significant one, as he struggled to a 5.83 ERA in his 41.2-inning debut in 2019.