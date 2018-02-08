Phillies' Collin Cowgill: Inks NRI agreement with Phillies
Cowgill signed a minor-league deal with Philadelphia in Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Cowgill will earn $800,000 if he makes the big-league roster. In 2017, the outfielder appeared in 58 games for Triple-A El Paso within the Padres' organization, slashing .235/.297/.390 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. He hasn't competed in the majors since playing in 55 games with the Angels in 2015, and is unlikely to make much of an impact at the highest level during this upcoming season.
