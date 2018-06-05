Phillies' Colton Eastman: Picked up by Phillies

The Phillies have selected Eastman with the 107th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Eastman is an established starter from Cal State Fullerton who brings a couple quality off-speed pitches to the table in the form of a changeup and curveball. He is not a hard thrower, but his repertoire should allow him to work as a starter as he begins his professional career. As a college pitcher without a heavy fastball his upside may be limited, but the Phillies would no doubt be pleased if he is able to snag a spot in the big-league rotation within a few years.