Brogdon was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Brogdon hit the injured list on the final day before the All-Star break but was merely there due to contact tracing and evidently didn't test positive for the virus himself. He's been a passable relief option for the Phillies this season, but his 4.19 ERA is nothing special and comes with just a 21.0 percent strikeout rate, a number which comes nowhere near his 38.6 percent strikeout rate from his 11.1-inning debut last season. Mauricio Llovera was optioned in a corresponding move.
