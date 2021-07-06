Brogdon (5-2) struck out one across two perfect innings, earning the win Monday versus the Cubs.

Brogdon pitched the fifth and sixth innings after a somewhat short outing from starter Matt Moore. The reliever pitched well, and Philadelphia took the lead in the top of the sixth to put Brogdon in line for the win. The right-hander has been decent in a versatile role with a 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings. He's collected a save, seven holds and three blown saves, but he isn't very high in the pecking order for saves despite turmoil in the closer role for the Phillies.