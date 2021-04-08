Brogdon (3-0) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up the win in an 8-2 victory over the Mets.

The right-hander has already made three appearances in 2021 and come away with the win in each of them, as Brogdon found himself in the right place at the right time to benefit from an offensive surge by the Phillies. The 26-year-old has a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB in 3.2 innings, but the team's crowded bullpen could keep him from consistent late-inning work even if he continues to pitch well, although his fantasy value is hardly suffering in his current role.