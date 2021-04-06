Brogdon (2-0) earned the win Monday against the Mets, striking out one and allowing one hit in a scoreless eighth inning.

Brogdon was brought in to face the Mets fifth, sixth and seventh hitters with a two-run deficit in the top of the eighth. He allowed a single to J.D. Davis before getting Jeff McNeil to ground into a double play and striking out James McCann. That left him as the pitcher of record when the Phillies scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead by three. While Brogdon likely won't remain the Phillies' wins leader for too much longer, he appears to be fourth in the team's high-leverage hierarchy behind Hector Neris, Jose Alvarado and Archie Bradley, so he should continue to pitch in close games going forward.