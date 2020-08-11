Brogdon's contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.
The Phillies made several changes to their struggling bullpen Tuesday, bringing up Brogdon and Blake Parker to replace Nick Pivetta and Trevor Kelley. Brogdon is purely a relief prospect but has at least a modest amount of upside, as he produced a 35.8 percent strikeout rate and an 8.1 percent walk rate across the three highest levels of the minors last season, leading to a 2.61 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. It would be a surprise to see him pitching in a high-leverage role right away, though, even given the scarcity of reliable options in the Phillies' pen.