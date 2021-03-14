Manager Joe Girardi said Brogdon is "fine" after a rib issue forced him to exit Sunday's spring game against the Pirates, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's apparently a somewhat common issue for the 26-year-old to have a rib pop out, so the rib was popped back in and he's good to go. Brogdon made his big-league debut for the Phillies last season and pitched well with a 3.97 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 11.1 innings.