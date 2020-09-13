The Phillies optioned Brogdon to their alternate training site following their 2-1 loss to the Marlins in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

With top backstop J.T. Realmuto (hip) not available for either end of the twin bill, the Phillies called up catcher Rafael Marchan to add some depth behind the plate after Andrew Knapp drew the start in Game 1. Marchan will take the active roster spot of Brogdon, who struck out four over 2.1 perfect innings of long relief in the Phillies' 2-1 loss in the first game.