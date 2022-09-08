Brogdon earned a save against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Brogdon entered in the ninth inning with Philadelphia up by two runs and immediately allowed the lead to be halved on a Jacob Stallings solo homer. He surrendered a single to the next batter but rebounded to retire the next three Marlins and secure the save. Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) is on the injured list and David Robertson threw 65 pitches over the past three days, which explains why Brogdon -- who had only one save coming into Wednesday -- was called upon to close. He isn't likely to see many more save opportunities moving forward.