Brogdon picked up the win in Thursday's season opener against Atlanta, tossing a clean 10th inning.

In an oddity that can only happen in an era where teams start with a runner on second base in extras, Brogdon only faced two batters to retire the side. He got a pair of very good ones out, retiring Freddie Freeman on a groundout before Marcell Ozuna flew out to center fielder Roman Quinn, who threw Ozzie Albies out at home. It's notable that it was Brogdon who was called upon for the high-leverage frame after Archie Bradley, Jose Alvarado and Hector Neris had all already been used. That suggests that Brogdon is fourth in the team's hierarchy -- nowhere near save chances at the moment, but within striking distance should he open the season strong while the more established names ahead of him struggle.