Brogdon was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Brogdon was among four Phillies' players placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. It's unclear what has caused the move, or how long Brogdon will be sidelined as a result.
