Brogdon is seen as a potential setup man by the Phillies this season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon flashed plenty of potential during his 11.1-inning debut last season, posting a 3.97 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. His 38.6 percent strikeout rate proved to be more than enough to overcome his 11.4 percent walk rate and 36.4 percent groundball rate. Brogdon's inexperience means he's clearly behind Hector Neris and Archie Bradley in the battle for the closer job, but it's not out of the question that he could push for saves at some point if he excels while those two struggle.