Brogdon was removed from his relief appearance in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates due to a back injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After striking out the first batter he faced, Brogdon asked out of the contest when manager Joe Girardi and a team trainer visited him on the mound. The 26-year-old can be considered day-to-day until the Phillies provide another update on his condition.