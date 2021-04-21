Brogdon (3-1) was dealt the loss and a blown save Tuesday against the Giants after he let up six runs on five hits and a walk over 0.2 innings.

Brogdon entered Tuesday having pitched 6.2 scoreless innings to open up the year but completely fell apart while trying to hold a two-run lead in the eighth. He recorded a quick first out but allowed the next two men on before Alex Dickerson launched a three-run homer to give the Giants their first lead of the day at 7-6. The hurting didn't stop there, as Wilmer Flores capped off a six-run inning with a three-run homer of his own to give his team a comfortable 10-6 cushion. It was an unexpected collapse from Brogdon after he was so good to start the season as his ERA ballooned to a 7.36.