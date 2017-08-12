Phillies' Connor Seabold: Promoted to High-A

The Phillies promoted Seabold to High-A Clearwater on Friday, Mitch Rupert of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports.

Seabold, the Phillies' third-round selection out of Cal State Fullerton, had no problems with his first exposure to pro ball, going 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and a 13:2 K:BB in 10 innings for Short Season Williamsport. The competition will be much improved at Clearwater, where he should remain for the rest of the season.