Phillies' Connor Seabold: Promoted to High-A
The Phillies promoted Seabold to High-A Clearwater on Friday, Mitch Rupert of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports.
Seabold, the Phillies' third-round selection out of Cal State Fullerton, had no problems with his first exposure to pro ball, going 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and a 13:2 K:BB in 10 innings for Short Season Williamsport. The competition will be much improved at Clearwater, where he should remain for the rest of the season.
