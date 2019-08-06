Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Back in action
Dickerson (groin) is starting in left field and leading off Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Dickerson has been nursing a groin strain, but he'll get the call in left field Tuesday evening. He's hitting .313 with five homers and 28 RBI over 47 games this season.
