Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Belts two homers
Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday against the Braves.
Dickerson capped off a four-run first inning for the Phillies, slugging a two-run home run. He followed that up with a solo homer in the sixth frame -- bringing his season total to 12. While he missed the majority of the first half of the season, Dickerson has hit well since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline, tallying eight long balls, 34 RBI and 13 runs score across 34 contests.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Leading off Thursday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Out with foot soreness•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Leaves Wednesday's game•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Drives in run in two-hit night•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...