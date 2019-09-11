Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday against the Braves.

Dickerson capped off a four-run first inning for the Phillies, slugging a two-run home run. He followed that up with a solo homer in the sixth frame -- bringing his season total to 12. While he missed the majority of the first half of the season, Dickerson has hit well since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline, tallying eight long balls, 34 RBI and 13 runs score across 34 contests.