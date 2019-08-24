Dickerson went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to Miami.

Dickerson drove home a pair of runs in the second inning, extending his team's early lead to six. The 30-year-old outfielder has been on the decline at the dish of late, as he's watched his batting average dip from .324 to .294 over his last 11 matchups.

