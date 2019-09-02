Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Dickerson has enjoyed a productive run over his past 10 days, batting .386 with two home runs, 15 RBI and five runs. He'll remain in the lineup Monday against the Reds as the Phillies' starting left fielder and leadoff man. Dickerson looks poised to continue receiving regular run atop the order against right-handed pitching moving forward, even with another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in Jay Bruce returning from the injured list over the weekend.