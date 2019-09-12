Dickerson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Braves with left foot soreness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dickerson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving the game following the sixth inning. The 30-year-old missed time last week with the same injury so he may not have fully recovered from that issue. Dickerson could be given the day off Thursday since there's a scheduled off day to follow Friday.