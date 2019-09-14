Dickerson (foot) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler said that it will likely be a "pain management issue" for Dickerson the rest of the way after an MRI showed a bruised navicular bone in Dickerson's left foot. It sounds like Dickerson will be able to tough it out against right-hander Rick Porcello, though the Phillies could always err on the side of caution and hold Dickerson out ahead of Monday's team off day.