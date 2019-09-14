Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Expected back Sunday
Dickerson (foot) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler said that it will likely be a "pain management issue" for Dickerson the rest of the way after an MRI showed a bruised navicular bone in Dickerson's left foot. It sounds like Dickerson will be able to tough it out against right-hander Rick Porcello, though the Phillies could always err on the side of caution and hold Dickerson out ahead of Monday's team off day.
