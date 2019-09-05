Dickerson (foot) told manager Gabe Kapler he'll be able to play in Thursday's series finale against the Reds, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dickerson was removed from Wednesday's contest during the fifth inning with left foot soreness. According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 30-year-old sustained the injury when he fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game, but it appears to be a minor issue as X-rays came back negative.