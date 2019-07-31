Dickerson was traded from the Pirates to the Phillies in exchange for a player to be named later and international bonus pool money Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Dickerson will help out a Phillies outfield which has lost Andrew McCutchen (knee) and Odubel Herrera (suspension) for the season and which is currently without Jay Bruce (oblique). Bruce isn't far from returning, however, and both he and Dickerson are left-handed hitters who can't play center field, so it's not clear how the playing time will shake out down the stretch. Dickerson will at least get to enjoy a big upgrade in home park when he does get into the lineup.