Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Homers again Tuesday
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Phillies' 8-4 defeat to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The newly acquired outfielder has now left the yard twice in his first four games with the Phillies, touching up Mike Leake with a leadoff homer in this contest for his sixth long ball of the season. He's sporting a .317/.370/.576 slash line over 149 plate appearances and figures to continue to see a lot of at-bats for his new team with his power stroke seeming to come to life and teammate Jay Bruce (oblique) on the injured list.
