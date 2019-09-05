Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Leaves Wednesday's game
Dickerson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds with a left leg injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson pulled up while running to first base after his fifth-inning single and was promptly lifted for pinch-runner Brad Miller. Jay Bruce could see additional time in left field should Dickerson be forced to miss any time, though the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
