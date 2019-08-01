Dickerson won't be available for the Phillies' game Thursday against the Giants, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Dickerson was with the Pirates in Cincinnati before he was traded to the Phillies ahead of Wednesday's deadline, so he's presumably still making the trek over to Philadelphia. He should be ready to make his team debut Friday against the White Sox, likely taking over as the Phillies' primary left fielder. Dickerson could be at risk of losing at-bats once another lefty-hitting corner outfielder, Jay Bruce (oblique), is ready to return from the injured list.